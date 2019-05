Winger Nana Ampomah climbed off the bench to score an injury time goal in Waasland Beveren's 4-2 win at Royal Excel Mouscron in the Belgian league Europa League playoffs.

Ampomah was a 62nd minute substitute for Stefan Milošević and he netted the last goal in the 93rd minute

It was his seventh goal of the season.

The 23-year-old managed 22 appearances for Waasland Beveren this term.

Ampomah could be named in Ghana's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after a fine season.