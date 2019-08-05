Nana Asare, Owusu star as KAA Gent thump KAS Eupen in Belgium

Ghanaian duo Nana Akwasi Asare and Elisha Owusu starred as KAA Gent annihilated KAS Eupen on match day 2 of the Belgian Jupiler Pro league.

Both player lasted the entire duration as Gent KAS Eupen 6-1 at the Ghelamco Arena.

Meno Koch's own opened the flood gates for a terrible day for Eupen after just 120 seconds.

Cameroon defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui doubled the lead seven minutes later.

Roman Bezus scored the first of his brace on 33 minutes before adding his second of the day in the final minute of the game.

Between Bezus brace was Roman Yaremchuk's goal from the spot for Gent and Eupen's consolation from Siebe Blondelle.

Jonathan David hit the final nail in the away side's coffin with a sixth goal in injury time.