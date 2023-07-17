Nana Boateng aims to adapt quickly in South Korea after Jeonbuk debut

Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng said he felt honoured after debuting for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Sunday.

Boateng helped Jeonbuk secure a 1-0 victory against Suwon FC in the 23rd round of the Hana 1 Q K League 1 2023 at Jeonju World Cup Stadium.

The win helped Jeonbuk to tie with Seoul in terms of wins, with 11 victories, 4 draws, and 8 losses, accumulating 37 points. However, Jeonbuk remained behind in goal difference and maintained the 4th position in the league standings.

Boateng, who recently joined Jeonbuk through the summer transfer market, made his debut for the team during the match.

Boateng was placed in midfield alongside Park Jin-seop and showcased his energetic play before being substituted in the 61st minute of the second half.

Expressing his thoughts after the game, Boateng said, "It was an honour to play for Jeonbuk. I am delighted that we performed well and secured the victory."

Having received a call from coach Petrescu and making the move to Jeonbuk, Boateng mentioned, "I have had the opportunity to work with coach Petrescu for two years, so I am familiar with his football philosophy. That's why I decided to join Jeonbuk."

Reflecting on his initial experiences in Korea, Boateng mentioned, "It has been 10 days since I arrived, and everything has been going well so far. Apart from the hot weather, I haven't encountered any significant difficulties."

Looking ahead, Boateng expressed his desire to adapt quickly to his new surroundings and demonstrate his abilities. He also acknowledged the quality of his teammates, saying, "I find it intriguing that many of our players are of high quality." He concluded by promising to give his best on the field.