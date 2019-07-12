Nana Boateng reach mutual agreement with Colorado Rapids to terminate contract

MLS side Colorado Rapids have terminated the contract of Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng on mutual agreement.

According to the club, Boateng requested the termination to return to Europe to deal with a family issue.

''We would like to thank Nana for his service to the Rapids over the two-and-a-half years he was in Colorado,'' Executive Vice President & General Manager Padraig Smith said.

''We understand this is a difficult moment for the player and we felt that at this time, it was in the best interest of Nana, his family and the club to find a solution that allowed Nana to return home. We wish him nothing but the best in the future.''

Also known as Bismark Adjei-Boateng , the 25-year-old previously played for Norwegian side Strømsgodset.

He came through the Right to Dream Academy and was signed by Manchester City.