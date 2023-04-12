Nana Kofi Abokye II inducted into Medeama board of directors

The Gyase Payin of the Apinto Divisional Council, Nana Kofi Abokye II has been inducted into the Board of Directors of the club.

Nana Abokye II was sworn-in by board chairman Dr Tony Aubynn during an emergency board meeting at the weekend.

The highly intelligent traditional official is one of two members of the Apinto Traditional Council, who have been drafted into the board following the new ownership structure of the club.

The Ankwaso Hene of the Apinto Traditional Council - Awudua, Tarkwa, Nana Amarkrah Gyeabour II is the other member expected to be inducted into the board in the coming days.

Medeama is now a fully-blown traditional club with the Overlord of Apinto Divisional Council, Nana Kwabena Angu II owning a major stake in the club.

By his induction into the board, Nana Kofi Abokye II is expected to offer ideas and bring his expertise to bear in the developmental agenda of the club.

An emergency board meeting took place on Saturday April 8, 2023 at the club's Secretariat in Tarkwa on vital matters of the two-time FA Cup winners.

Presents at the board meeting included club president Moses Armah, board chairman Dr. Tony Aubynn, vice-board chairman Samuel Sackey, board secretary Emmanuel Larbi Amoah, Esq, board member in charge of administration, James Essilfie, and member Joseph Cobbinah.

The club is on the path of a massive growth and expansion under the able chairmanship of Dr Tony Aubynn and president Moses Armah with the newly constructed T and A 12,000 capacity stadium nearing completion.

The club is also in the reckoning for a potential Premier League crown as the team lie third on the table with 41 points with nine games remaining.

