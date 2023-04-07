Nana Kwame Dankwah backs Abdulai Gazale for Kotoko coaching job

The First Vice Chairman of Asante Kotoko’s National Circles Council Nana Kwame Dankwah has thrown his weight behind interim Kotoko coach Abdulai Gazale to be handed the job permanently.

The Porcupines are without a substantive coach after they parted ways with Seydou Zerbo.

Dankwah is confident Gazale is the man for job. He told Kessben TV: “We should allow him to continue. We have to support Gazale. So far he is not doing badly. He has drawn two and won one of the three matches he has been in charge. I feel he is on course so let’s support him.”

By Suleman Asante

