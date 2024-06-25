Nana Kweku Agyemang appointed as Vision FC head coach for Ghana Premier League debut

Vision FC have announced the appointment of Nana Kweku Agyemang as their new head coach as they prepare for their debut in the Ghana Premier League.

Nana Kweku Agyemang has signed a two-year contract with Vision FC, with the club unveiling him on Tuesday.

Agyemang steps into the role previously held by Hamza Obeng, who successfully guided the club to a historic promotion to the top flight.

The decision to appoint Agyemang comes as Obeng, a former Hearts of Oak and Medeama assistant coach, does not possess the necessary qualifications to lead the team in the Ghana Premier League. Obeng will support Agyemang as an assistant coach.

'I am very happy to be here. I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and coaching staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans happy and proud," Nana Agyemang told the Club's Official website

"I'm very impressed with what I've seen and heard from my visit to the club. I have followed the team for some years and it's a delight to finally be a part of the family."

Having graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Calgary in Canada, Agyemang has a history of improving teams he is involved with and has a track record of maximising player development.

Before joining the newly promoted Ghana Premier League side, Agyemang guided the Ghana National U17 side to a fourth placed finish in the WAFU Zone B Championship held in Ghana.

"We are happy to welcome Nana Agyemang to Vision Football Club. His ambitions and work ethic align with those of the club. We thoroughly look forward to working with him," said the Club's CEO.

“His exciting and identifiable style of player development and team structure is in line with the direction of the club.

"He has been a key follower of the team's progress and philosophy and looking forward to working with the group and the coaching staff."

Agyemang brings a wealth of experience to the role, currently serving as the assistant coach for the Ghana U-17 national team and also holding the position of founder or CEO of ProGen Football Club.

His previous roles include technical director at Lizzy Sports Academy, head coach at Bararossa Academy, and Adenta United FC.

With CAF License A and UEFA License B qualifications under his belt, Vision FC is optimistic that Agyemang can guide them to success in their inaugural season in the top flight of Ghanaian football.