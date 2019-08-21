Nana Oduro Sarfo insists Kurt Okraku and Wilfried Osei are the best people to lead Ghana football

General manager of Berekum Chelsea, Nana Oduro Sarfo says GFA presidential hopefuls Kurt Okraku and Wilfried Osei are the best candidates for the position.

Several names have popped up for the vacant FA President position, as the Normalisation Committee tenure comes close to the end.

Nana Amponsah and former GFA Vice President George Afriyie are the other names in the fray, but Nana Oduro Sarfo believes Kurt and Osei "Palmer" are the best people for the job.

"I have consistently said that Kurt Okraku and Osei Kweku Palmer are the best personalities to lead the Ghana Football Association," he told Asempa FM.

"There are other personalities contesting for the seat but these two people are the best for me.

"They have what Ghana football is looking for and for me, they are the best for me," he added.

The GFA position has been vacant since the resignation of former president Kwesi Nyantakyi.