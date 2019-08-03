Nana Opoku Ampomah bags brace for Fortuna Düsseldorf in preseason friendly win over Eibar

Ghana winger Nana Opoku Ampomah bags his first and second goals for Fortuna Düsseldorf in their preseason friendly win over Spanish side Eibar.

The speedy winger opened the scoring as early as the fourth minute with a fine finish but the lead was leveled after Japanese midfielder Takashi Inui scored in the 20th minute for the La Liga side.

The scoreline remained one apiece before the break but the German Bundesliga side took the lead once again, this time through forward Rouwen Hennings in the 53rd minute.

Hennings missed a glorious opportunity to make it 3-1 with the Spanish side capitalizing on an opportunity in the 78th minute.

Asier Benito Sasiain scored to level the scoreline once again.

Nana Opoku Ampomah then shot the Fligeraners into the lead two minutes later with an exquisite finish.

The goals were his first and second for the club, since joining in the summer from Belgian side Waasland Beveren.

Compatriot Bernard Tekpetey was also in action as the German side rounded up preparation for the Bundesliga in style.