Nana Owiredu Wadie I supports Okwawu United Club 100 initiative

Nana Owiredu Wadie I, the Nkosuohene of Kwahu-Nkwatia, through his charity organisation, the Kabaka Foundation is the latest to show his support for “Okwawu United Club 100”, a project set up by HRM Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II – Kwahuhene, the Life Patron of Okwawu United initiative dubbed.

Nana Owiredu Wadie I (N.O.W 1) has been a passionate fan of Okwawu United since his youth and believes the time is right for Okwawu United to storm back to the top.

He also regards the Club 100 initiative as the perfect step to grow the financial base of the organisation and foster more community participation.

The Club 100 initiative has also received endorsements from the following noblemen; Hon. Paa Kofi Ansong (Council of State member), Mr Kofi Amoafo Bediako (East Cantonment Pharmacy Ltd).

This brilliant project is shaping up to be an all-inclusive club funding structure for now and future.