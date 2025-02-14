Nana Pooley's killer will be punished no matter who it is - Sports Minister assures Kotoko management

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has vowed that those involved in the death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley will be held accountable.

Pooley, a dedicated fan of the Porcupines, was fatally stabbed during a Ghana Premier League match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC in Nsoatre.

The incident occurred during Week 19 of the league, sparking widespread outrage and calls for justice.

Following the tragedy, seven individuals have been arrested, including Nsoatreman FC financier Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, a former Employment and Labour Relations Minister.

Baffour-Awuah has been placed under a movement restriction order by District Court “B” in Sunyani.

Additionally, six Nsoatreman FC players have been charged by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for misconduct and unsporting behaviour.

During a meeting with Asante Kotoko officials on Friday, Minister Adams emphasized that the government would not merely condemn the incident but take concrete steps to ensure justice.

"We will not just condemn the incident [Pooley's death] and leave it at that," Kofi said.

"We need to [curb such incident] and I am regularly in conversation with IGP and taking briefs.

"The Ministry is also monitoring the situation and whoever is found to have played a role [in the fatal incident], it does not matter the status of the person, we will see to it that punishment is given to serve as deterrent for others."

In response to the tragedy, the GFA suspended the league and convened a meeting with all 18 Premier League clubs to address safety measures and prevent similar incidents. The Ministry of Sports continues to monitor the situation closely.