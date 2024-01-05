GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Nana Sarfo Oduro leads planning committee for KGL Foundation U17 Championship

Published on: 05 January 2024
Nana Sarfo Oduro, an Executive Council member of the Ghana FA, retains his role as Chairman of the Planning Committee for the KGL Foundation U-17 Inter Regional Championship.

Responsible for ensuring the championship's successful organization, Oduro, also the Berekum Chelsea Director, leads the charge.

Mohammed Waisu-Ali secures the position of Vice Chairman, while other members include Michael Fiaduse, CEO of Powerlines and Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Juvenile Committee; Stephen Baidoo, former Black Stars defender; Aminu Abdulai, President of Namoro Football Academy; and Owura Nyamekye, Chairman of Women’s Premier League club, Dreamz Ladies.

The KGL Foundation, a corporate social responsibility initiative by the KGL Group, prioritizes youth empowerment, education, arts, culture, health, and sports.

Committed to fostering positive change, the foundation sets the stage for the U-17 Championship, with a dedicated committee ensuring its seamless execution.

The Committee members are as follows:

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

