Nana Sarfo Oduro leads planning committee for KGL Foundation U17 Championship

Nana Sarfo Oduro, an Executive Council member of the Ghana FA, retains his role as Chairman of the Planning Committee for the KGL Foundation U-17 Inter Regional Championship.

Responsible for ensuring the championship's successful organization, Oduro, also the Berekum Chelsea Director, leads the charge.

Mohammed Waisu-Ali secures the position of Vice Chairman, while other members include Michael Fiaduse, CEO of Powerlines and Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Juvenile Committee; Stephen Baidoo, former Black Stars defender; Aminu Abdulai, President of Namoro Football Academy; and Owura Nyamekye, Chairman of Women’s Premier League club, Dreamz Ladies.

The KGL Foundation, a corporate social responsibility initiative by the KGL Group, prioritizes youth empowerment, education, arts, culture, health, and sports.

Committed to fostering positive change, the foundation sets the stage for the U-17 Championship, with a dedicated committee ensuring its seamless execution.

The Committee members are as follows: