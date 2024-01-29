Nana Sarfo Oduro retained as Black Maidens Chairman

Nana Sarfo Oduro will continue to serve as Chairman of the Black Maidens Management Committee after receiving a unanimous endorsement from the Executive Council.

With over three decades of experience in the football industry, Nana Sarfo will lead the management team for another term following an extension of their mandate.

Robert Duncan, Chairman of the Central Regional Football Association and owner of Women’s Premier League side Soccer Intellectuals, will serve as Vice Chairman of the Committee. Duncan, who is also the bankroller and owner of Access Bank Division One League side Soccer Intellectuals FC, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role.

The appointments were made following a thorough evaluation process, and the pair are expected to bring their expertise and passion for football to the roles.

The Black Maidens Management Committee is responsible for overseeing the development and success of the national women's football team, and the appointments of Nana Sarfo and Robert Duncan are seen as a positive step towards achieving that goal.