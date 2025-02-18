Nana Yaa Brefo apologises to Kwesi Nyantakyi over Number 12 exposé

Media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has apologised to former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi for her past criticism following the Number 12 exposÃ©.

The Onua FM journalist admitted that she was too hasty in condemning Nyantakyi when the documentary was released and should have waited for the legal process to conclude.

Speaking on Onua FM, Yaa Brefo acknowledged her regret and asked for forgiveness, saying, "Kwesi Nyantakyi is a fantastic person. I regret speaking against him during the issues. Honestly, I have realized that I spoke nonsense when his issue with Anas came up. I was carried away then, so I would like him to forgive me.

"All those who lined up to watch the exposÃ© video have been embarrassed now. Despite all the criticisms levelled against Nyantakyi, the person who was supposed to testify in court failed to do so and ran away."

Her apology comes after the Accra High Court discharged Nyantakyi and Abdulai Alhassan on February 13, 2025, following investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas' failure to testify in court.