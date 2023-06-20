Nana Yaw Amponsah, Ameenu Shardow headline conference on football business in Sunyani

The Business Africa Consulting Group is set to commence this year's 2023 All Star Festival in the Brong Ahafo region with a Conference on Football Business and the announcement of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project by Black Stars captain Andre Ayew.

The highly anticipated football dialogue, which will involve 133 clubs across three tiers of Brong Ahafo football (premier, division one, and division two), is expected to bring together key decision-makers in the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions.

Scheduled to speak at the inaugural edition of the Conference on Football Business (CFB) at the Eusebett Hotel are experienced football administrators: Nana Yaw Amponsah, Ameenu Shardow, and Dr. Kofi Korankye.

Renowned for his expertise in branding issues, the business mogul and current CEO of Asante Kotoko will touch upon the topic of 'Effective Club Football Management: Cultivating Strong Brand Loyalty for Your Club.' Nana Yaw Amponsah's knowledge in Commercial Aspects of Sports, Sports Ethics, Sports Governance, and ambush marketing, among other areas, positions him as a favorite to lead the aforementioned dialogue.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Ameenu Shardow, the team manager of the Ghana Black Stars, with his extensive experience serving in various capacities in the beautiful game, will speak on the subject of 'Understanding Football Business.'

Additionally, Dr. Kofi Korankye, who is known for his expertise in Sports Exercise and Rehabilitation Medicine (SERM), is scheduled to delve into the topic of 'Football Injury and Rehabilitation Registry: Collecting and Building Data Essential for Safeguarding Ghana's Football Players' Potential.'

The Conference on Football Business and the Announcement of the CSR Project is scheduled for today, Tuesday, 20th June 2023, at the Eusebett Hotel, starting at 2 pm.

