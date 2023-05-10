Nana Yaw Amponsah apologises to Kotoko fans following unimpressive season

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has shown remorse to the fans of the club following their disappointing performance in the ongoing season.

The defending champions have a slim chance of retaining the Ghana Premier League title as they trail eight points behind Aduana Stars who are on top of the log with 52 points after 30 matches.

Kotoko have also suffered elimination from other competitions including the CAF Champions League which they bowed out from in the early stages as well as a round of 32 exit from the FA Cup

Nana Yaw Amponsah conceded in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM that his team has not lived up to expectations this season and has thus pleaded for forgiveness from the supporters.

“I will thank Kotoko fans for the support thus far, without them we wouldn’t have been where we are. We are sorry for the disappointment this season. Regardless of everything, we need their support because a friend in need is a friend indeed. We will plead with them to have patience with us and the players. It is painful” he said.

They are currently in sixth place with 44 points after 30 games and will travel to Dawu to face demoted Kotoku Royals in week 31 of the Ghana Premier League season.