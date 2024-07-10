Nana Yaw Amponsah parts ways with Petrocub Hincesti amid controversy

Nana Yaw Amponsah and his Samaritan Investment Group announced their disassociation from Moldovan champions Petrocub HÃ®nceÈ™ti after a transformative six months.

Earlier this year, Amponsah and his group took charge of the club, marking a significant era of change.

The former Asante Kotoko CEO, serving as Petrocub HÃ®nceÈ™ti's president, helped the club clinch their first Moldovan Premier League title and the Moldovan Cup in the recent season.

Despite these achievements, both parties have agreed to a termination of the contract.

In a statement, Samaritan Investment Group cited "unusual activities" and a "mismatch in vision" as the reasons for the decision.

"The decision was made due to the discovery of unusual activities within the club and a mismatch in vision regarding the future sporting direction of the club," the statement read.

"As a reputable consortium with a proven track record of success, we take these matters seriously and have entrusted our legal team to investigate and pursue all uncovered irregularities to their legal and ethical conclusions."

"We state unequivocally that we met all conditions under the agreement as would be revealed with time despite numerous breaches and violations by our partners."

"We appreciate the achievements made during our partnership and wish the club success in its future endeavours."