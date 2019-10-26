Nana Yaw Amponsah pledges to support new GFA President Kurt Okraku

Nana Yaw Amponsah, one of the losing candidates in the GFA election, has promised his unflinching support new President Kurt Okraku.

The Phar Rangers owner, who had 26 and 17 votes in the first and second rounds respectively, says they are ready to support Kurt Okraku.

"Nana Yaw Amponsah and his campaign team wishes to congratulate Mr Kurt E.S Okraku for his elevation to the high office of the President of Ghana Football Association," he posted on Twitter.

"We pledge our unflinching support for the revival of the game we all cherish.Let's come together for a common goal," he added.

Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku was elected President of the Ghana Football Association after George Afriyie reportedly conceded defeat after two rounds.

Okraku twice led the elections after getting 44 and 59 in the first and second rounds respectively.

Despite leading in both rounds, a final round vote had to be conducted to ensure Okraku secured 50 percent plus one vote.

The new president will be in office for the next four years.

This will be the first time a new face will be in office after 13 years of Kwesi Nyatakyi’s administration.

The new FA will see to the revival of Ghana football after almost two years of active football.

The electioneering began last Friday where all the regions voted for their respective FA chairmen.

This was followed by the executive council vote, which happened on Thursday. One more seat at the Exco will be sorted out after Salifu Zida and Robert Otieku Duncan were tied.