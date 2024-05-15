Nana Yaw Amponsah steers Petrocub FC to historic first Moldovan League title

Ghanaian sports executive Nana Yaw Amponsah has led Petrocub FC to their maiden Moldovan League triumph since its establishment in 1999, bringing an end to Sheriff Tiraspol's dominance spanning eight years.

Appointed as club president in January 2024, the ex-CEO of Asante Kotoko has left an indelible mark on Petrocub's history books.

Amponsah's strategic acumen and charismatic leadership have propelled the HÃ®nceÈ™ti-based outfit to unprecedented heights.

This monumental achievement guarantees Petrocub's first appearance in the prestigious UEFA Champions League.

A notable contingent of Ghanaians - including midfielder David Abagna, shot-stopper Razak Abalora, and industrious winger Seidu Basit - have all contributed meaningfully to Petrocub's spectacular run this season.

Their collective exploits have paved the way for the club's first taste of European limelight.

Prior to assuming his present post, Amponsah enjoyed a string of accomplishments in various facets of football administration.

Amongst other accolades, he spearheaded Asante Kotoko's successful bid for the Ghana Premier League crown in 2022, established Division One side Phar Rangers, and vied for the esteemed position of Ghana Football Association president in 2019.