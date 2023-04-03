Nana Yaw Amponsah summoned by Kotoko board over Seydou Zerbo's sacking

Asante Kotoko board member Joseph Yaw Adu has revealed that the board summoned the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah, to explain why he sacked coach Seydou Zerbo without the board's knowledge.

The Burkinabe coach was fired last month after Asante Kotoko was defeated 2-0 at home by Medeama SC.

Adu disclosed that the coach was sacked without the knowledge of the board, saying, "We summoned the CEO (Nana Yaw Amponsah) to explain to us why he did not inform us before sacking coach Seydou Zerbo and the recent performance of the team and other technical matters."

He further clarified that there was no agenda to sack the CEO and that it was mere speculation.

Adu also mentioned that the meeting with the CEO was a subcommittee meeting, and the entire board had not met.

The development has caused a stir among Kotoko fans, with many expressing concern about the management of the club and the impact of the boardroom troubles on the team's performance on the field.