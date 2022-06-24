Nana Yaw Amponsah ‘surprised’ champions Asante Kotoko lost five matches in the league

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah says he was surprised the club lost five matches in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League.

Amponsah claims he did not expect to lose that number of games coming into the season because he felt they were too strong and even thought about an unbeaten run.

“Losing five matches was a surprise to me. We had our calculations and losing that number of games was not part of the plan, Amponsah said on Asempa FM.

The Porcupine Warriors were crowned champions for the 25th time in dominant fashion. They recorded the most wins, most points, scored the most goals, conceded the least and bet side on the road.

Amponsah told Asempa FM today that the team's pre-season outside the country helped them win the championship.

“We had a good pre-season in Dubai and the teams we played were good sides. It helped us ahead of the season. People questioned our decision but it paid,” Amponsah said.

Although another pre-season abroad is being considered, Amponsah said that nothing has been decided.

Title victory means Kotoko will play in the CAF Champions League next season.