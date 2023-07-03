Nana Yaw Amponsah tenure at Kotoko comes to an end after board dissolution

Nana Yaw Amponsah's tenure as the CEO of Asante Kotoko has come to an end following the dissolution of the club's board.

The decision to dissolve the board, led by Dr Kwame Kyei, was made by club owner Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II after a trophyless season and internal disagreements within the leadership, sources have told Ghanasoccernet.com

Amponsah, who was appointed in August 2020 to lead the club's management, had initially enjoyed a successful start, with Asante Kotoko winning the Ghana Premier League in their second season under his leadership

However, it seems that differences in communication and working relationships between Amponsah and Dr Kwame Kyei have arisen over time.

The dissolution of the board marks a significant change in the club's leadership structure, and it also signifies the end of Amponsah's tenure as CEO.

The former 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential candidate's departure from the club brings an additional dimension to the developments, as it suggests that the internal dynamics and conflicts within the leadership played a role in his exit.

Kotoko would have to regroup and appoint new leaders who can steer the club forward and address the challenges that led to the dissolution of the board.