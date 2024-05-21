Nana Yaw Amponsah turns down English clubs to lead FC Petrocub to Moldovan championship victory

Nana Yaw Amponsah has revealed that he declined opportunities to work with English clubs before taking over Moldovan side FC Petrocub.

The former Asante Kotoko chief assumed the roles of owner and president of FC Petrocub in January this year.

In his debut season, Amponsah has led FC Petrocub to victory in the Moldovan top-flight league.

Explaining his decision to take on this new challenge, Amponsah mentioned his desire for a more demanding role despite receiving tempting offers from English Championship clubs.

"It was not challenging enough to come here. Again, I had the opportunity to go to England to work in the football circle as a Chief Operating Officer," he told Countryman Songo in an interview.

"Some English Championship clubs also wanted me but I also felt that was not challenging enough because you already go into a set-up that is already functioning at a certain level and your contribution becomes part of the goal to some extent so I wanted a challenge that was quite possible in my mind," he added.

FC Petrocub are now aiming for a double as they prepare to face Zimbru in the Moldovan Cup final on Saturday.