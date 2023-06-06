"Nana Yaw Amponsah would have to merit extension of mandate"- Yussif Chibsah on Kotoko CEO role

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Yussif Chibsah has given his fair assessment of the role of Nana Yaw Amponsah as Chief Executive Officer of the club.

Despite not completely given a verdict on his performance, Chibsah believes owners of the club would have to evaluate his job before giving him the nod to continue.

Mr Amponsah has been leading the club in the past three years, stirring them to league success in his second year.

“I think they [Asante Kotoko] would have to assess him. I just don’t want to sit here and say yes or no [to whether his mandate should be extended or not],” Chibsah said on Joy Sports.

“He’s worked for about three years now; the Board should ask for his report and assess him based on that and if he’s done a good job [based on what they asked him to do], the report will say it, if he hasn’t done a good job, it will say it. I just don’t want to say extend or not extend it," he added.

“If it should be extended, he should merit it."