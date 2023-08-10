Nanabayin Amoah delighted over 'dream' Asante Kotoko move

Defender Nanabayin Amoah has described his move to Asante Kotoko as a dream come true.

The 22-year-old signed a three-year deal to join Asante Kotoko from Venomous Vipers ahead of the start of the new season.

“Few weeks ago, I never thought of being here," he told the club's media.

"However, I have always wanted this opportunity to represent the club and now that I have it, I am going to give my all to create a wonderful memory with my new teammates and make my family proud," added the left-back.

The signing follows the acquisition of Yahaya Dawumi, who joined the club from Susubiribu SC.

Amoah is anticipated to be a key player for the club as they target improvement in the upcoming season.

The club is expected to offload a number of players and are looking to replace them with suitable talents as new coach Prosper Narteh Ogum begins a new project with the Porcupine Warriors.

Following the club's disappointing showing last season, the former West Africa Football Academy boss is keen on restoring the fortunes of the club.

Kotoko finished fourth last season in the Ghana Premier League behind Medeama SC, Aduana Stars and Bechem United. They also suffered an elimination in the round of 16 of the MTN FA cup with a defeat to Aduana Stars while bowing out in the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League as they lost on penalties to Burkinabe side SC Kadiogo.