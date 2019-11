Nantes defender Dennis Appiah returns the squad ahead of the trip to the Brest at Francis le Blé Stadium.

The 27-year old has not played for his side since the defeat to Metz on 18 October.

Nantes coach Christian Gourcuff will be without some keys players for the game will have to rely on Appiah ahead of the game.

Nantes are searching for a second win in a row on Saturday against Brest.

They team lies 10th on the Ligue 1 and has accrued 19 points.