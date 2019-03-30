GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 30 March 2019
Nantes FC coach expects fit-again Majeed Waris to make squad for Lille clash
Majeed Waris

Nantes FC coach Vahid Halilhodzic has confirmed that Majeed Waris is fit to face LOSC Lille after recovering from injury.

The Ghanaian marksman has not played for the Canaries since suffering an injury on February 24.

He rejoined his teammates in training this week and rearing to seal a place in the side’s squad for the Sunday’s clash against Lille.

Waris joined Waris joined the club on a season-long loan from Portuguese giants FC Porto.

He has registered one assist and scored 4 goals in 25 league matches for the side.

