Nantes forward Majeed Waris excited by "big win" over Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1

Ghana forward Majeed Waris has described Nantes' win over giants Olympique Lyonnais in the French Ligue 1 as a big win for his side.

The on-loan Porto star registered an assist as FC Nantes inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Olympique Lyon in the French Ligue 1 on Friday night.

"Big win yesterday. Thanks to the fans for their great support. All together," he posted on Twitter.

The Canaries started the match on the front foot and deservedly shot into the lead in the 11th minute through Kalifa Coulibaly.

The Malian striker received a delightful pass inside the box from Majeed Waris before smashing a low shot into the bottom right corner.

French youngster Martin Terrier ensured the first half ended in a draw after pulling Lyon level with a classy finish in the 41st minute.

With the match heading into a stalemate, Anthony Limbombe sends a wonderful curling free kick into the top left corner in the 83rd minute to hand Nantes a 2-1 win.

Waris was replaced with Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Boschilia on the 91st minute while compatriot and teammate Enoch Kwateng played the final two minutes of the game.