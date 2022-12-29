Nantes manager confirms departure of Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah

FC Nantes manager Antoine Kombouare has revealed that Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah will leave the club in the winter transfer window.

The 30-year-old former France youth international is expected to join Ligue 2 outfit Saint Etienne in January, as reported by GHANASoccernet early this week.

Appiah, who joined the Yellow Canneries in 2019, made 96 appearances for FC Nantes and was part of the team that won the French Cup last season.

"They (Appiah and Fabio) wanted to leave, I opened the door," said Kombouare.

Despite 22 matches across all competitions this season, the versatile defender has decided to make a move to Ligue 2.

Saint-Étienne believe Appiah's experience will be significant in helping them avoid the drop for a second season running, following their relegation from Ligue 1.

Born in France to Ghanaian parents, Appiah represented the European country at youth levels but he is yet to make a decision on his international future.

The Ghana Football Association in the past have made contacts with the player but no agreement was reached.