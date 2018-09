Ghana striker Majeed Waris has announced printing exercise books for distribution to schools in the country.

The on-loan Nantes forward is working through his Waris Foundation to give back to society.

He Tweeted: ''Thanks @prince_mukadi for helping print out the books for donations. The details of how it will be donated will be out soon.''

Waris is yet to hit the ground running since returning to France on a season-long loan move from FC Porto.