Napoli open talks with AC Milan for American-Ghanaian midfielder Yunus Musah

Serie A giants Napoli have initiated negotiations with AC Milan for the transfer of United States international Yunus Musah, according to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old midfielder of Ghanaian descent has emerged as a prime target for new Napoli manager Antonio Conte as the Partenopei look to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Romano reports that Conte is a strong admirer of Musah's versatility and energy in midfield, with discussions now underway between the two Italian clubs.

The American international is reportedly enthusiastic about the potential move, with personal terms not expected to pose any significant obstacles to the deal.

Musah arrived at Milan just last summer in a â‚¬21 million transfer from Valencia, making 80 appearances across all competitions while registering five assists.

The young midfielder still has four years remaining on his San Siro contract but could be set for a swift San Paolo switch as Napoli look to rebuild under Conte's leadership.

The USMNT regular, who has one goal in 47 international caps, would provide Conte with a dynamic midfield option capable of playing multiple roles.

His potential departure comes as Milan reshuffle their squad, having already sold Tijjani Reijnders to Manchester City and seen Chelsea withdraw from negotiations for goalkeeper Mike Maignan after refusing to increase their â‚¬15 million offer.

Should the deal progress, Musah would become Napoli's latest high-profile acquisition following their disappointing season.