GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Napoli pay tribute to Christian Atsu during pre-season friendly against Hatayspor

Published on: 31 July 2023
Napoli pay tribute to Christian Atsu during pre-season friendly against Hatayspor

Italian champions, Napoli have paid a glowing tribute to late former Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu. 

The Serie A side hosted Turkish club, Hatayspor, in a pre-season encounter in Naples as they prepare ahead of the defence of their title.

Before the game against Hatayspor, Napoli presented a customized jersey, bearing the name of Atsu in a show of respect to the former footballer, who tragically died from the earthquake that hit Turkey in February this year.

Atsu was found dead 12 days after the disaster, which claimed over 40,000 lives in Turkey and Syria.

Despite remembering Atsu, Napoli defeated Hatayspor, the player's former club 4-0 on Saturday with Victor Osimhen and Giovani Simeone each scoring a brace.

Atsu scored Hatayspor's winning goal in the match against Kasimpasa, just hours before disaster struck.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger was buried in his native Ada, in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more