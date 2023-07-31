Napoli pay tribute to Christian Atsu during pre-season friendly against Hatayspor

Italian champions, Napoli have paid a glowing tribute to late former Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu.

The Serie A side hosted Turkish club, Hatayspor, in a pre-season encounter in Naples as they prepare ahead of the defence of their title.

Before the game against Hatayspor, Napoli presented a customized jersey, bearing the name of Atsu in a show of respect to the former footballer, who tragically died from the earthquake that hit Turkey in February this year.

Atsu was found dead 12 days after the disaster, which claimed over 40,000 lives in Turkey and Syria.

Despite remembering Atsu, Napoli defeated Hatayspor, the player's former club 4-0 on Saturday with Victor Osimhen and Giovani Simeone each scoring a brace.

Atsu scored Hatayspor's winning goal in the match against Kasimpasa, just hours before disaster struck.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger was buried in his native Ada, in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.