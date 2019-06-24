GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 24 June 2019
Napoli step up pursuit for Alfred Duncan
Alfred Duncan

Italian giants Napoli have shown keen interest in signing Ghanaian international Alfred Duncan as they are ready to offer a player plus cash in the deal to land the talented midfelder.

The 26-year old has been on the radar of most Italian clubs after a brilliant season with Sassuolo.

According to reports in Italy, Napoli are thinking of recruiting Alfred Duncan has reinforcement for their midfield.

Napoli are ready to offer Lorenzo Tonelli as part of the deal to Sassuolo for Alfred Duncan.

Napoli are resorting to Alfred Duncan after failing to land Fulham star Jean Michaël Seri

Duncan made 26 appearances in the 2018-19 season for Sassuolo where he scored four goals and four assists for the club.

