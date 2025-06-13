GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Napoli target Swedish-Ghanaian defender Isak Hien

Published on: 13 June 2025
Napoli target Swedish-Ghanaian defender Isak Hien

Isak Hien has emerged as a top defensive target for Napoli, with head coach Antonio Conte showing strong interest in the Swedish-Ghanaian centre-back.

The Serie A champions are reportedly keeping close tabs on the 25-year-old following his impressive form with Atalanta.

Hien enjoyed a solid campaign last season, earning plaudits for his calm presence and tough tackles at the back. Now, his performances have caught the eye of Conte, who is eager to bolster his defence ahead of the new campaign.

Fabrizio Romano believes that Conte is keen to bring Hien to Naples, though a deal could prove tricky.

"A name that is considered and that I can assure you that Antonio Conte really likes but who I think is very difficult, it is Isaac Hien," Romano said during a YouTube broadcast according to The Football Channel.

Hien joined Atalanta in January 2024 and is under contract until the summer of 2028. Despite Conte’s interest, Atalanta are said to be reluctant to part ways with the dependable Swede, which could complicate any negotiations.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more