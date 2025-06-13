Napoli target Swedish-Ghanaian defender Isak Hien

Isak Hien has emerged as a top defensive target for Napoli, with head coach Antonio Conte showing strong interest in the Swedish-Ghanaian centre-back.

The Serie A champions are reportedly keeping close tabs on the 25-year-old following his impressive form with Atalanta.

Hien enjoyed a solid campaign last season, earning plaudits for his calm presence and tough tackles at the back. Now, his performances have caught the eye of Conte, who is eager to bolster his defence ahead of the new campaign.

Fabrizio Romano believes that Conte is keen to bring Hien to Naples, though a deal could prove tricky.

"A name that is considered and that I can assure you that Antonio Conte really likes but who I think is very difficult, it is Isaac Hien," Romano said during a YouTube broadcast according to The Football Channel.

Hien joined Atalanta in January 2024 and is under contract until the summer of 2028. Despite Conte’s interest, Atalanta are said to be reluctant to part ways with the dependable Swede, which could complicate any negotiations.