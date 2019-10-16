Nashville SC striker Ropapa Mensah to hold special tournament for kids in Cape Coast

Ghanaian forward Ropapa Mensah will hold a football event dubbed Oguaa Cup for children in his hometown of Cape Coast as he seeks to help them to realize their dream.

This will be the second consecutive year the Nashville SC striker is organizing the tournament for the kids in his area who have the football talent.

The children will have a safe and fun environment to play soccer and will receive kits, balls and other football equipment whilst the more talented ones could make a headway in their career through him.

The date for the event will be announced soon as other people continue to donate to help the good course through https://www.gofundme.com/f/oguaa-cup.

Ropapa previously played for Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies.