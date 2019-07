Striker Nasiru Mohammed played his first Bulgarian First League match on Sunday as Levski Sofia beat Botev Plovdiv 3-1 at home.

The former Ghana 17 captain replaced Stanislav Ivanov in the 83rd minute.

Mohammed debut for his new club in midweek as a second half substitute in their 3-0 defeat to Cypriot side AEK Larnaca.

The 25-year-old completed his move last week from Swedish side BK Hacken where he spent seven seasons.