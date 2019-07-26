Nasiru Mohammed marks Levski Sofia debut in Europa League qualifiers defeat to AEK Larnaca

Ghanaian forward Nasiru Mohammed made his debut for Bulgarian side Levski Sofia in their Europa League qualifiers defeat to AEK Larnaca.

The 25-year old replaced Deni Alar in the 46th minute but the Bulgarians went on to lose 3-0 at the AEK Arena in Cyprus on Thursday evening.

The Cypriot side proved too strong for Levski after the traveling side were reduced to ten men in the first half following Zhikov Milanov's 45th minute red card.

A second half capitulation saw Levski Sofia concede three goals in the space of ten minutes.

Apostolos Giannou opened the scoring on 66 minutes before Raul Ruiz Martin added the second four minutes later.

Hector Hevel put the icing on the cake with a fine finish in the 75th minute.

Mohammed will hope he quickly settles in the team when they host Botev Plodiv in the Bulgarian top flight on Monday.

Levski Sofia will host Larnaca in the second leg next Thursday at the Georgi Aspharuv Stadium.

