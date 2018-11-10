Nasiru Moro: Former Accra Lions FC centre back taking opportunities at Croatian side Gorica

Defender Nasiru Moro enjoyed a second 90 minutes of football for Croatian side Gorica in the 1-0 win at Rudes on Friday in the top-flight.

The centre back was rock solid at the back as Łukasz Zwoliński's only goal in the 67th minute at the Stadion Kranjčevićeva in Zagreb.

Moro joined the side this transfer window from Division One League side Accra Lions FC.

The 22-year-old is intelligently rugged, robust and has high aerial prowess.

He made his debut on 21 october in the 1-0 win at Slaven Koprivnica but the following week, he warmed the bench.

But profited from Igor Čagalj's red card in the 1-1 draw with Hajduk Split to get game time.