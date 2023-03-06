Nathaniel Adjei bags success on debut as Hammarby record huge victory in Swedish Cup

Ghana youth defender Nathaniel Adjei gave a splendid account of himself on his senior debut for Hammarby as they mauled 8-0 GIF Sundsvall in the Swedish Cup on Sunday.
Adjei, who has consistently produced outstanding performances for the Green and White side youth squad, had a taste of first-team football at the Tele2 Arena during the Swedish Cup.
The brash home supporters were drawn to the 20-year-daring old's display as he asserted himself in the defense.
Following a last-second tackle to stop the visitors, the Teshie native's performance was met with thunderous ovation from the raucous crowd supporting the home team.
The versatile youngster is a contender for their next league matchup against Degerfors on March 2 due to his overall performance.
Adjei joined HTFF last summer while out on loan from the Ghanaian team Danbort FC.
He was promoted to the first-team as a result of Hammarby's decision to make the transfer permanent following his success in the youth side.