Nathaniel Adjei bags success on debut as Hammarby record huge victory in Swedish Cup

Ghana youth defender Nathaniel Adjei gave a splendid account of himself on his senior debut for Hammarby as they mauled 8-0 GIF Sundsvall in the Swedish Cup on Sunday.

Adjei, who has consistently produced outstanding performances for the Green and White side youth squad, had a taste of first-team football at the Tele2 Arena during the Swedish Cup.

The brash home supporters were drawn to the 20-year-daring old's display as he asserted himself in the defense.

Following a last-second tackle to stop the visitors, the Teshie native's performance was met with thunderous ovation from the raucous crowd supporting the home team.

The versatile youngster is a contender for their next league matchup against Degerfors on March 2 due to his overall performance.

Adjei joined HTFF last summer while out on loan from the Ghanaian team Danbort FC.

He was promoted to the first-team as a result of Hammarby's decision to make the transfer permanent following his success in the youth side.