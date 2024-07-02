Nathaniel Adjei bids emotional farewell to Hammarby after FC Lorient switch

Ghana defender Nathaniel Adjei said goodbye to his former club Hammarby IF following his transfer to FC Lorient.

Adjei enjoyed a fantastic two-and-a-half years with Hammarby IF before joining Lorient FC on loan in January.

The dynamic defender’s impressive performances pushed the Orange lads to make his loan deal permanent â€” making him the most expensive player in the history of the Swedish Allsvenskan.

The 21-year-old took to social media to say his goodbyes to the club while also thanking his former teammates.

“Hey everyone. It has been nearly three years since my arrival at Hammarby.”

“My ambition has always been to help Hammarby grow and become even more amazing than it already is, and that has been my purpose since the day I signed.”

“I have had many wonderful experiences as well as some more challenging ones while I have been at this lovely club. I was always surrounded by amazing supporters at a fantastic club, both in good and bad times.”

“I will always cherish the fact that you supported me at my darkest moments.”

”It's a privilege to have been able to perform, had fun, and smile in a Stadium as special as Tele2Arena with all of our amazing supporters.”

“Additionally, I would like to thank all of my teammates, the staff, and everyone else who has always had such faith in me.”

“Today marks the conclusion of a period in our life that we will never forget. My fondness for Hammarby will be eternal.”

Forza Bajen ðŸ’šðŸ¤

Adjei netted 1 goal in 24 appearances for the Green and White club during his short stay.

Adjei played 15 times for FC Lorient in the second stanza of the French Ligue 1 campaign.