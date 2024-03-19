Nathaniel Adjei credits maiden Black Stars call-up to hard work

FC Lorient defender Nathaniel Adjei has expressed his long-standing ambition to represent Ghana at the senior level, as he gears up for his first call-up to the Black Stars squad for the upcoming friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in the March international break.

The 21-year-old center-back, known for his versatility across the backline, earned his maiden Black Stars call-up under the leadership of coach Otto Addo.

Adjei's consistent performances, notably during his time at Hammarby in the Swedish league before his recent transfer to FC Lorient in Ligue 1, have caught the attention of the national team selectors.

In an interview with 3 Sports, Adjei revealed his excitement at the prospect of representing his country at the highest level.

"I’ve always been looking forward to that adventure. As a young player, you need to work harder to reach higher heights. I have been working hard and I am pleased," he remarked.

Having tasted success with the Ghana U20 team as the winner of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Adjei now sets his sights on making his mark with the senior team, eager to contribute his skills and determination on the international stage.

Ghana's upcoming friendly fixtures against Nigeria and Uganda present Adjei with the opportunity to make his debut for the Black Stars. With matches scheduled for March 22 against Nigeria and four days later against Uganda in Morocco, Adjei is poised to showcase his talent and make a strong impression on the national team setup.

As Adjei prepares to don the Black Stars jersey for the first time, Ghanaian football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate witnessing the emergence of yet another promising talent on the international scene.