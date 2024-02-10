Nathaniel Adjei: Ghanaian defender wants to help Lorient end poor run against Reims

Nathaniel Adjei is poised ahead of FC Lorient clash against Stade Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, who is on loan from Swedish giants Hammarby IF, has been a key addition to the French outfit, playing a remarkable role in their sudden turn around in the league.

Adjei cameoed as Lorient shared the spoils against Le Havre before exceling in the 2-1 victory on the road against FC Metz.

Before his arrival in France, Lorient have been struggling and are winless in their last five matches against Stade de Reims.

Despite their poor record against Reims, Adjei remains confident and pledges to put up his best performance for the club.

“Reims are an excellent team,” Adjei told GHANASoccernet. “We lost our first-round match against them at their home. Although I wasn't present at the time, the guys have been discussing how brutally we lost that game all week, so they are aware of how crucial this game will be for our confidence moving forward if we win,” the 21-year-old stated.

“We'll have to play a really good game. We must approach the game with the same mindset that we've displayed in the last two games, especially because we're playing a top-quality team.”