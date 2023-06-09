Nathaniel Adjei jets off to join Black Meteors camp after Hammarby triumph

Nathaniel Adjei played a vital role in Hammarby IF’s 2-1 victory over IF Brommapojkarna before enplaning off to join his Ghana U23 teammates in camp.

Adjei, 20, is steadily establishing himself at the Tele2 Arena in the ongoing Swedish Allsvenskan.

The prodigious guardsman was named amongst the substitutes after missing last week’s goalless draw at Halmstad through suspension.

Adjei was thrown into action to help shore up the defense with twenty-nine minutes to end the game.

The youngster heeded to the tactical instructions of coach Marti Cifuentes as the Bajens recorded their fourth match of the season.

After helping Hammarby secure the much-needed points, Adjei is expected to join the Black Meteors players in camp on Sunday.

The Black Meteors will leave Ghana for Egypt on Monday to continue preparations ahead of the tournament in Morocco later this month.

The competition serves as a qualification tournament for the 2023 summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Ghana have been drawn in Group A alongside host Morocco, Guinea and Gabon.