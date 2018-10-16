Nathaniel Asamoah advises local players not to "waste time" in Ghana

Ghanaian forward Nathaniel Asamoah has advised young footballers to waste no time in the country when a foreign club comes calling.

The FC Benants striker believes Ghana is not the best place to develop your career as a footballer.

“My advice to Ghanaian players is that football is all about money. For the young players, if they get the opportunity to go to Europe at visionary and purposeful clubs they should go. They shouldn’t waste their time in Ghana.” Asamoah said on Kumasi-based Silver FM.

“Because football is taught in Europe and when you go at a younger age , it is the best because there will be more time to learn the game well. In Ghana excuse me to say it, our football system is really bad” the striker stated.

Asamoah left Aduana Stars during the summer to join Armenian side FC Benants on a two year deal.

Several young talents have left the country to join clubs abroad following the suspension of the Ghana Premier League.

Last week Accra Hearts of Oak's Patrick Razak left for Guinean giants Horoya AC joining players like Inusah Musah, Isaac Mensah, Emmanuel Boateng, Fard Ibrahim and Leonard Tawiah as Ghana Premier League stars to leave in the summer.

Nathaniel Asamoah was a key member of the Aduana Stars team that won the Ghana Premier League last season.