Nathaniel Asamoah opens up on reasons for leaving Aduana Stars

Former Aduana Stars forward Nathaniel Asamoah has disclosed reasons for leaving the Ghaanaian champions.

According to the ex- Medeama and Kotoko forward the relationship between the club and it's supporters became frosty as players were abused by the Dormaa faithfuls.

“There was no more support from the supporters. When I scored and helped the team they supported us but when results are bad they stopped supporting and abused us. But we are suppose to be together when we win and when we are defeated they are still suppose to back the team but it wasn’t the case.” Nathaniel Asamoah told footballmadeinghana.com

“Is that how supporters support their clubs? I don”t think so. I cannot say more but I just lost the love I had for the club. I had determined to achieve bigger things with the club after the league success but it got to a time the supporters behavior was not acceptable and tolerable anymore and I had to leave,” the striker added.

Asamoah played a key role in the Dormaa outfit's premier league triumph last season, scoring important goals for the club.

The 28 year old left the "Ogya Boys" to join Armenian side FC Benants on a two year deal.