Striker Nathaniel Asamoah scored his second goal of the season to send Banants Yerevan to the top of the table.

Banants Yerevan beat Ararat Yerevan 1-0 at away in round 12 of the Armenian Premier League on Wednesday afternoon.

Asamoah netted the match winner only twelve minutes into the game.

The former Red Star Belgrade, Wa All Stars, Asante Kotoko SC, Medeama SC and Raja Casablanca striker has two goals and two assists this campaign so far.

By Nuhu Adams