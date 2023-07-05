Nation FC new coach Kassim Mingle warns players against indiscipline

Nations FC's new coach, Kasim Ocansey Mingle, has urged his players to maintain discipline as the club strive to attain a common goal.

Following Dreams FC's promotion to Ghana Premier League from Division One, Kassim Minge left Behem United to join the Kumasi-based club as they seek to rub shoulders with the top brass in the top flight.

Following his announcement as a coach for Nations FC, he began working with the club on Tuesday where they held a training session as part of their preseason.

After the session, Mingle admonished the team to remain committed while upholding discipline as they aim to become a force to reckon in the Ghana Premier League.

“The first important thing, we want discipline. When you are not disciplined you cannot play this team. It will be the first thing we are bringing here; discipline. If you are not disciplined, you cannot play football. You have to sacrifice for something. Do you understand me? Everybody should cooperate,” he said

Johnson Smith, who guided the team to attain promotion to the Premier League will work alongside the former Bechem United manager as his deputy.

Kassim Mingle led the Hunters to third place in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season.