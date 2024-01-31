National Sports Authority Chairman advocates for changes in Black Stars Management Committee

Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Seth Panwum has voiced concerns over the composition of the Black Stars' management committee, urging a shift away from appointing individuals affiliated with football clubs.

This critique comes in the aftermath of Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they exited the tournament at the group stage for the second consecutive time.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Panwum emphasised the need for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to appoint "ordinary people" to the Black Stars management committee.

He raised concerns about individuals associated with clubs using personal preferences over merit when selecting players for the national team.

“We must appoint ordinary people to the Black Stars’ management committee, not people who run teams where players are picked up for personal reasons rather than merit,” remarked Panwum, highlighting the importance of impartial decision-making in player selection.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the handling of the final game against Mozambique at the 2023 AFCON, Panwum suggested that Richmond Lamptey should have been featured in the match when Majeed Ashimeru sustained an injury. According to Panwum, Lamptey was excluded due to personal interests interfering with the selection process.

“Richard Lamptey should have substituted Majeed Ashimeru in the Mozambique game. However, Richmond was in the stands owing to some personal interest by persons,” he lamented.

In response to the disappointing AFCON campaign, the Ghana Football Association has dissolved the technical team led by Chris Hughton.

They have established a five-member committee tasked with finding a suitable replacement and potentially reshaping the team's management structure.