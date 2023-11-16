National Sports Authority denies CAF notification on Cape Coast Stadium ban

Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi, has refuted claims that the Cape Coast Stadium has been banned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) from hosting international matches.

Prof. Twumasi expressed astonishment at media reports and revealed that neither the NSA nor the Ministry of Youth and Sports had officially been notified by CAF regarding any concerns or directives for the stadium's renovation.

"We have not received any letter for inspection of the Cape Coast Stadium nor have we received a letter from CAF saying the stadium is in bad shape. If CAF was coming here for an inspection, they would have written to us or the ministry, but none of us was written to in this case," Prof. Twumasi emphasized in an interview with the Daily Graphic.

The NSA boss questioned the timing of the alleged ban, highlighting that both the Cape Coast Stadium and the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi had been certified by CAF in June following a similar inspection exercise. He raised doubts about the validity of a ban declared in October when the stadiums were deemed fit for use just a few months prior.

Responding to reports that Medeama SC had shifted to the Baba Yara Stadium due to the reported defects, Prof. Twumasi clarified that there was no formal agreement between Medeama and the NSA for the use of the Cape Coast Stadium. He stressed that clubs utilizing NSA-managed facilities were required to follow established procedures, including signing contracts, to access the stadiums.

"As we speak, they don’t have any contract with the NSA to use either the Cape Coast, Baba Yara, or the Accra Sports Stadium. All the clubs that are using our facilities have signed contracts with us, so Medeama can only get access if they come to sign a contract with the NSA," he explained.

Prof. Twumasi also provided an update on the Essipon Stadium, which has been closed for over two years for extensive rehabilitation. He cited significant corrosion due to the stadium's proximity to the sea, leading to the removal and replacement of corroded metals by the contractor. The second phase of renovation, involving roofing, is set to commence after securing the necessary materials.