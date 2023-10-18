National team coaches see us as threats to their jobs - Former Kotoko captain Joe Debrah

Former Black Stars player Joe Debrah has shed light on why many former players have distanced themselves from the various Ghana national teams.

He revealed that their willingness to share their knowledge and experience to help develop Ghanaian football often encounters hostility from the current team handlers.

Joe Debrah who captained Asante Kotoko in the past expressed that the national team officials often perceive former players as threats to their positions, making it difficult for them to create a conducive environment for advice and involvement.

"In our capacity as legends, we naturally want to get closer to our national teams and clubs to offer valuable advice, but if we attempt to do so, they believe we are attempting to take their jobs, and their reception is far from welcoming," Joe Debrah explained during an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben TV.

This revelation comes after the recent poor performances from various national teams including the Black Stars.